Chargers' Michael Badgley: Joining Chargers
The Chargers will sign Badgley to a contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The roster move comes after kicker Caleb Sturgis was limited in Wednesday's practice with a strained quadriceps. The Chargers likely wouldn't have added Badgley to the roster if they were comfortable with Sturgis' health heading into Sunday's matchup with the Browns, so it's expected that Badgley will serve as the kicker for that contest. Schefter notes, however, that Sturgis won't be cut or moved to injured reserve as a result of the setback, suggesting Badgley will likely only be in store for a short-term run as the Chargers' kicker.
