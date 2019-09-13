Badgley, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a groin injury, participated in Friday's practice and felt fine after the session, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Following the practice Badgley suggested he was trending in the right direction for Sunday's game saying, "I kicked well with the team today, but I'll see how it goes and see how I feel." The second-year kicker was held out during Week 1 so it's worth monitoring his status leading up to kickoff. Punter Ty Long filled in during Badgley's absence, connecting on both of his extra-point attempts and his lone field-goal attempt.