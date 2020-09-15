Badgley connected on three of his four field-goal attempts in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals. He also made his lone extra-point attempt.

The Chargers' offense continually sputtered out near the red zone allowing for Badgley to knock home a couple of chip shots throughout the game. Badgley, who's lone miss came from 50 yards out, is only 50 percent on field goals from 50 or more yards, although he's attempted just four in his three-year career. Given the lack of efficient play Sunday, the 25-year-old might find it difficult to generate a similar type of fantasy production next week against the Chiefs.