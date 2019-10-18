Chargers' Michael Badgley: Labeled questionable for Week 7
Badgley (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Even though Badgley closed Week 7 preparations with back-to-back full practices, the Chargers apparently aren't fully convinced that he's moved past the right groin issue that has kept him sidelined all season. Chase McLaughlin -- who served as Los Angeles' kicker the past two weeks -- still remains on the roster, so unless he's released before Sunday's contest, Badgley's status will be muddled with a degree of uncertainty.
