Chargers' Michael Badgley: Limited in practice Wednesday
Badgley (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Badgley continues to deal with the groin injury that kept him out of the first two games of the season. The 24-year-old was solid for the Chargers last year, converting 15 of 16 field goals and missing just one of 28 extra points. Time is of the essence for Badgley's return, as his replacement, Ty Long, missed two field goals in this past Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Lions.
