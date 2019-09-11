Badgley (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Badgley is working to recover from a groin injury. He may need to log a full practice session in the next two days in order to have a chance of suiting up Week 2. If Badgley is forced to remain sidelined Sunday against the Lions expect Ty Long to take over starting kicking duties once again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories