Chargers' Michael Badgley: Limited Wednesday
Badgley (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Badgley is working to recover from a groin injury. He may need to log a full practice session in the next two days in order to have a chance of suiting up Week 2. If Badgley is forced to remain sidelined Sunday against the Lions expect Ty Long to take over starting kicking duties once again.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Has chance to play Week 2•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not on track for Week 1•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Added to injury report Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Hunter Henry injury reaction
Ben Gretch reacts to the news Hunter Henry has a tibial plateau fracture.
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Replacing Henry
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including Hunter...