Badgley (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Badgley is trending towards missing another contest due to his lingering groin issue. He hasn't yet made his 2019 debut. Chase McLaughlin will handle kicking duties once again versus Pittsburgh, assuming Badgley isn't able to suit up.

