Badgley is the only kicker listed in the Chargers' group of specialists for this year's training camp.
Badgley was limited to just eight games last season due to a groin injury, but he's been very good when healthy. The 25-year-old has converted 28 of 32 field-goal attempts and 46 of 47 extra-point tries across 18 regular season games, making him a reliable commodity that doesn't require competition to push him ahead of the regular season.
