Badgley made all three of his extra-point attempts in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Badgley didn't have any opportunities to kick a field goal, but he was perfect on his extra points, which is all the Chargers needed in order to claim a come-from-behind victory. Badgley has been a sight for sore eyes for a franchise that has been consistently plagued with below-average special teams and is generally a solid fantasy option given the Chargers' explosive offense.