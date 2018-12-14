Chargers' Michael Badgley: Makes every extra points
Badgley made all three of his extra-point attempts in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.
Badgley didn't have any opportunities to kick a field goal, but he was perfect on his extra points which is all the Chargers needed in order to claim a come-from-behind victory. Badgley has been a sight for sore eyes for a franchise that has been consistently plagued with below average special teams and is generally a solid fantasy option given the Chargers' explosive offense.
