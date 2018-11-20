Badgley made one of his two extra-point attempts and knocked in all three of his field-goal attempts Sunday during the 23-22 loss to the Broncos.

Badgley's lone extra point miss was critical given the scoreline, but it's worth pointing out that's Badgley's first miss of any kind this season. The rookie kicker replaced Caleb Sturgis as the starter in Week 10 and remains a solid fantasy option given his place in an excellent Chargers offensive attack.