Badgley missed his lone field-goal attempt and made three of his four extra-points attempts in Monday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Badgley had a chance to win the game for the Chargers in regulation, but the 50-yard attempt clanked off the right upright. This marks his second missed field goal from 50 yards this season and fourth out of six tries in his career. The Chargers are on bye for Week 6 and return the following week to face Jacksonville.