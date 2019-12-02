Badgley converted two of his three field-goal attempts and also knocked in both of his extra-point attempts in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Broncos.

The missed field goal came after the Chargers failed to generate more than a single yard after a critical fourth-quarter interception from middle linebacker Denzel Perryman, with Badgley's 55-yard attempt clanging off the left upright. The second-year kicker has now missed a field goal in three of his four games this season, although each attempt has come from at least 45 yards or longer.