Badgley (groin) did not practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Badgley practiced in full every day last week, so it's possible that he suffered a setback in his recovery. He appears to be trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins. Ty Long will handle kicking duties as long as Badgley remains sidelined.

