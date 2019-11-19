Chargers' Michael Badgley: Misses crucial field goal
Badgley connected on three of his four field-goal attempts in the 24-17 loss Monday to the Chiefs.
Badgley's miss was a critical one, as the Chargers were playing with all the momentum in the first half, only for their multi-year kicking woes to resurface once more. The second-year kicker is now 80 percent on field-goal attempts this season, although both of his misses have come from the 40-to-49 yard-range, and he hasn't even attempted a field goal from 50 or more yards.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Does little in loss•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Nets 14 points in first game back•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ready to kick Week 9•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Slated to return against Packers•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not expected to kick Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Best Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Waivers: Starting options?
Another week, another couple of new names at running back to target. However, this week's options...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options.