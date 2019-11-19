Badgley connected on three of his four field-goal attempts in the 24-17 loss Monday to the Chiefs.

Badgley's miss was a critical one, as the Chargers were playing with all the momentum in the first half, only for their multi-year kicking woes to resurface once more. The second-year kicker is now 80 percent on field-goal attempts this season, although both of his misses have come from the 40-to-49 yard-range, and he hasn't even attempted a field goal from 50 or more yards.