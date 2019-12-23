Play

Badgley converted his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Melvin Gordon's ability to capitalize in the red zone ultimately set the stage for another under-performing fantasy day from Badgley. The second-year kicker has attempted just one field goal in each of the last three games, and four of the last six.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends