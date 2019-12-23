Chargers' Michael Badgley: Mundane performance
Badgley converted his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.
Melvin Gordon's ability to capitalize in the red zone ultimately set the stage for another under-performing fantasy day from Badgley. The second-year kicker has attempted just one field goal in each of the last three games, and four of the last six.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Hardly needed in loss•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Easy day in win•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Misses another field goal•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Misses crucial field goal•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Does little in loss•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Nets 14 points in first game back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...