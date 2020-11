Badgley made both of his field-goal attempts and added four extra points in Sunday's 34-28 win against the Jets.

This week's matchup against the Jets allowed for the Chargers' offense to thrive, giving Badgley a handful of opportunities to score. While this season has been pretty back and forth for Badgley, it has been two games now since the kicker has missed a field-goal attempt. The 25-year-old has now completed 16 of his 21 field-goal attempts this season.