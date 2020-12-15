Badgley converted both of his field-goal attempts and also knocked home both extra points in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

For as dreadful of a season the Chargers' special teams has had, it was nice to see them reverse fortune for at least one week. For just the second time in the last six weeks, Badgley converted two field goals, including the game-winning attempt from 43 yards out and the kicker connected on all of his extra-point attempts. Whether Sunday's game-winner will boost Badgley's confidence or just simply be one bright spot in a dreary year remains to be seen, but the 25-year-old will get a chance to add to the story Thursday in a solid matchup against the Raiders.