Badgley made both of his field-goal attempts and added two extra points in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

The Chargers' offense looked pretty impressive after rookie quarterback Justin Herbert stepped in for the injured Tyrod Taylor (ribs) which set Badgley up nicely for extra points. Badgley's only missed field goal this season came from 50 yards. After his 43-yard attempt this week was a success, the 25-year-old has yet to miss a kick from 40 yards or shorter this season. Next week's game against the Panthers should set up well for Badgley as the Panthers have allowed a total of six field goals through two weeks.