Badgley (groin) made four of his five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the 26-11 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Unable to convert in the red zone despite the Chargers dominating the time of possession throughout the first half, Badgley immediately was forced into a critical juncture, connecting on four chip-shot field goals throughout the first three quarters before finally missing a fairly insignificant attempt with the game already well in hand. Badgley missed the first eight games of the season after re-aggravating a groin injury yo begin the season, but the second-year kicker was an excellent fantasy option in his rookie campaign thanks to a dynamic Chargers offense that appears to be picking up steam in 2019.