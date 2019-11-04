Chargers' Michael Badgley: Nets 14 points in first game back
Badgley (groin) made four of his five field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the 26-11 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Unable to convert in the red zone despite the Chargers dominating the time of possession throughout the first half, Badgley immediately was forced into a critical juncture, connecting on four chip-shot field goals throughout the first three quarters before finally missing a fairly insignificant attempt with the game already well in hand. Badgley missed the first eight games of the season after re-aggravating a groin injury yo begin the season, but the second-year kicker was an excellent fantasy option in his rookie campaign thanks to a dynamic Chargers offense that appears to be picking up steam in 2019.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ready to kick Week 9•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Slated to return against Packers•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not expected to kick Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Appears ready for return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...