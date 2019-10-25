Badgley (groin) is not expected to kick Sunday according to head coach Anthony Lynn, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

While Badgley was listed as a full participant at practice all week and drew a questionable designation following Friday's injury report, the second-year kicker evidently isn't ready to resume his kicking duties according to head coach Anthony Lynn. As a result, Chase McLaughlin is expected to make his fourth consecutive start.

