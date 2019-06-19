Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not facing any competition
Badgley is the lone kicker on the Chargers' 90-man roster.
Badgley shored up a long-time problem spot for the Chargers, converting 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 29 of 30 PATs in 12 games (including playoffs) last season. His NFL track record is limited to 2018, but few kickers are in better situations to pile up volume, as the Chargers appear strong on both sides of the ball. Badgley is a worthwhile selection in the final round of fantasy drafts.
