Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not on track for Week 1
Badgley (groin), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, won't be available to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Badgley won't be officially ruled out until the Chargers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, but fantasy managers should already begin evaluating other options to fill their kicker slot in Week 1. Since the Chargers weren't able to add another kicker to the roster before Saturday's deadline to do so, punter Ty Long will pull double duty Sunday as Los Angeles' lone available specialist.
