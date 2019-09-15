The Chargers don't expect to have Badgley (groin) available to kick Sunday against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After entering the season opener with a doubtful designation before being listed among the Chargers' inactives ahead of the Week 1 win over the Colts, Badgley did enough in practice in recent days to earn a questionable designation heading into the weekend. Despite that improvement, Badgley apparently isn't completely over the right groin injury and will need to sit out another game, though Rapoport notes the Chargers expect the 24-year-old will be ready to go in Week 3. Punter Ty Long will be tasked with double duty on special teams for the second straight week after converting all three extra-point tries and a 40-yard field goal in the 30-24 overtime win over Indianapolis.