Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not ready for kickoffs
Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Badgley (groin) hasn't been brought back yet because he's unable to resume kick off duties, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Badgley warmed up prior to Sunday's game against the Titans suggesting he's close, but as evidenced by this news, will have to get the green light for kickoffs before returning to action. Badgley will certinly have a shot to play Sunday against the Bears, but if he can't go again, it will be Chase McLaughlin handling kicking duties.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Remains out•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Labeled questionable for Week 7•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ready to rock•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Held to limited participation•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: On track to start kicking again•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Inactive for SNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...