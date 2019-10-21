Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Badgley (groin) hasn't been brought back yet because he's unable to resume kick off duties, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Badgley warmed up prior to Sunday's game against the Titans suggesting he's close, but as evidenced by this news, will have to get the green light for kickoffs before returning to action. Badgley will certinly have a shot to play Sunday against the Bears, but if he can't go again, it will be Chase McLaughlin handling kicking duties.