Chargers' Michael Badgley: Officially promoted to active roster
Badgley was officially signed to the Chargers' active roster Monday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
This was expected after Los Angeles cut ties with kicker Caleb Sturgis earlier Monday after the veteran missed a field-goal attempt and two PATs during Sunday's loss to Seattle. Badgley will now take over as the starting kicker within an offense averaging 27.5 points per game in 2018, which checks in as the 11th-highest figure in the league. While filling in for an injured Sturgis in Week 6 and Week 7, Badgley converted all three of his attempted field goals (with the longest coming from 44 yards) and all seven of his PATs.
