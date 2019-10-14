Coach Anthony Lynn said Badgley (groin) is expected to start kicking at some point this week, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Even if Badgley is able to kick this week, that doesn't guarantee he'll be back for Sunday's game against the Titans. In fact, he was expected to return earlier this year but suffered a setback, so the Chargers may choose to be cautious with the second-year kicker. Until he's ready to go, Chase McLaughlin will remain the Chargers' kicker.