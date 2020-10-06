Badgley made one of his two field-goal attempts and added four extra points in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers.

Badgley successfully converted a 53-yard field goal and connected all four of his extra points in Tampa Bay. The third-year kicker has now only missed two field goals this season. The Chargers' offense has been unusually successful in converting scoring opportunities, thus limiting the need for Badgley.