Chargers' Michael Badgley: Out second straight game
Badgley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Badgley took a step forward in his recovery from the right groin injury by turning in three limited practices this week, but the activity wasn't enough for him to gain clearance for Week 2. With Badgley is street clothes again, Ty Long will handle both kicking and punting duties for the Chargers for the second straight contest.
