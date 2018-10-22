Chargers' Michael Badgley: Perfect again on Sunday
Badgley converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.
The rookie kicker once again got the start with Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) inactive for Sunday's contest, converting on all four of his opportunities. Going three-for-three on field goals and seven-for-seven on extra points isn't generally cause for celebration, but given the Chargers multi-year struggle at the position, any semblance of perfection is worth acknowledging, and likely puts Badgley in a position to unseat Sturgis regardless of his health. While the team will likely avoid making any decisions until after the bye, there's a real possibility Badgley could be the starter for Week 9 and beyond.
