Badgley converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Titans.

The rookie kicker once again got the start with Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) inactive for Sunday's contest, converting on all four of his opportunities. Going 3-for-3 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points isn't generally cause for celebration, but given the Chargers' multi-year struggle at the position, any semblance of perfection is worth acknowledging, and likely puts Badgley in a position to unseat Sturgis regardless of his health. While the team will likely avoid making any decisions until after the bye, there's a real possibility Badgley could be the starter for Week 9 and beyond.