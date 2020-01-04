Badgley converted on 13 of his 16 field-goal attempts in 2019, and did not miss any of his 19 extra points.

A groin injury ultimately cost Badgley the first eight games of the season, but the second-year kicker returned in Week 9 and proceeded to be a reliable option from 45 yards or less. All three of Badgley's misses came from 46 yards or longer, however, but considering the team's struggles to find a consistent kicker in past seasons, it's unlikely the 24-year-old will have much competition at the position in 2020.