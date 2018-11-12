Chargers' Michael Badgley: Perfect kicking performance Sunday
Badgley made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his PAT in the 20-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Badgley has yet to miss a kick in his brief tenure as the starter, and as a result the rookie instantly becomes an intriguing fantasy option given the nature of the Chargers high-scoring offense. The one negative might be that the Chargers are "too" efficient in the red zone, as their hasn't been many long-distance kicking opportunities for either Badgley or the since released Caleb Sturgis this season. A divisional matchup against the Broncos could be an interesting test for the fantasy prospects of Badgley moving forward.
