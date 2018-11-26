Chargers' Michael Badgley: Perfect kicking performance
Badgley made his only field-goal attempt and six extra-point attempts in the 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Badgley put his struggles from last week behind him, connecting on all seven of his kicking attempts over the course of the afternoon. Badgley has missed just one kick in his brief tenure as the starter, but so long as the Chargers continue their excellence in the red zone, the rookie's kicking opportunities remain limited.
