Chargers' Michael Badgley: Perfect Sunday
Badgley made both of his extra-points attempts and all four of his field-goal attempts in the 26-21 victory over the Bengals.
It's not an exaggeration to say that Badgley's performance won the Chargers the game Sunday, as the rookie kicker was brilliant, connecting on an important 59-yard attempt to end the first half. Badgley has missed an extra point and field goal this season, but that's still light years better than recent production from previous Chargers' kickers.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Hits field goal as time expires•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Perfect kicking performance•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Missed extra point proves critical•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Perfect kicking performance Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Officially promoted to active roster•
-
Michael Badgley: Ready for promotion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
We don't have as many must-add running backs on the wire in Week 15, but there are still players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...