Badgley made both of his extra-points attempts and all four of his field-goal attempts in the 26-21 victory over the Bengals.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Badgley's performance won the Chargers the game Sunday, as the rookie kicker was brilliant, connecting on an important 59-yard attempt to end the first half. Badgley has missed an extra point and field goal this season, but that's still light years better than recent production from previous Chargers' kickers.