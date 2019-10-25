Badgley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Badgley was listed as a full practice participant all week and appeared primed to make his season debut Sunday, but there's apparently still some doubt about his availability. Chase McLaughlin would again handle kicking duties for the Chargers should Badgley be unable to play.

