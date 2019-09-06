Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable this week
If Badgley (groin) can't kick Sunday against the Colts, punter Ty Long would be inline to handle the Chargers' Week 1 kicking duties, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
We'll look for added clarity with regard to Badgley's Week 1 status leading up to the contest, but given that he's banged up and the Chargers kick off at 4:05 ET on Sunday, Badgley -- who is officially listed as questionable by the team -- looks like a risky lineup option at this stage.
