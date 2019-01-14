Chargers' Michael Badgley: Quiet day in playoff loss
Badgley knocked down both of his extra-point tries Sunday in the Chargers' 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round.
A week after leading the Chargers to a wild-card round win over the Ravens on the back of his five field goals, Badgley finished with his fewest points in any of his 12 games as the team's kicker. With the Chargers trailing by double digits for the final 42 minutes of the game, there wasn't much incentive for the team to opt for field goals, while Badgley missed out on some additional scoring chances when Los Angeles went for two on its final two touchdowns. The limited work Sunday won't take much shine off what was a stellar debut campaign for Badgley, who stabilized the Los Angeles kicking game with a 20-for-22 success rate on field goals and a 29-for-30 mark on point-after tries.
