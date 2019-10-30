Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ready to kick Week 9
Badgley (groin) has been cleared to handle the Chargers' kicking duties in Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Badgley logged a trio of full practices last week before being deemed inactive for the Chargers' eventual win over the Bears, but Los Angeles finally seems confident that he's ready to make his season debut. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Badgley will be ready to handle both kickoffs and field-goal attempts Week 9, something that was foreshadowed by the Chargers' release of Chase McLaughlin on Tuesday. Badgley was one of the NFL's most proficient kickers in 2018, converting 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries.
