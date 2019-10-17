Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ready to rock
Badgley (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Badgley is practicing in full for the first time since suffering a knee injury Sept 9. Barring any setbacks, he appears on track to make his season debut versus the Titans on Sunday. With Badgley finally operating without limitations, interim kicker Chase McLaughlin's time with the Chargers could be nearing an end.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Held to limited participation•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: On track to start kicking again•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Inactive for SNF•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Listed as doubtful•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Still missing practice•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Officially out Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...