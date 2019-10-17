Play

Badgley (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Badgley is practicing in full for the first time since suffering a knee injury Sept 9. Barring any setbacks, he appears on track to make his season debut versus the Titans on Sunday. With Badgley finally operating without limitations, interim kicker Chase McLaughlin's time with the Chargers could be nearing an end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories