Badgley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, Badgley warmed up prior to Sunday's contest, which suggests his return to action is not far off. In his continued absence, Chase McLaughlin will handle the Chargers' Week 7 kicking duties.

