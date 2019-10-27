Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bears
Badgley (groin) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Chicago.
Badgley is inactive despite being a full participant at practice throughout the week. Chase McLaughlin will handle the kicking duties once again while Badgley sets his sights on returning next week.
