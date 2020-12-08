Badgley missed both of his field-goal attempts and didn't add any extra points in Sunday's 45-0 loss to the Patriots.

It was a disaster of a game for the third-year pro as the Chargers put together one of the worst performances by a special teams unit in NFL history. Badgley's first missed attempt came on the Chargers' opening possession, amounting to his second missed field goal from at least 40 yards out in his last four attempts. His second miss was far more crucial as the Patriots blocked the long attempt and returned it for a touchdown to end the half up 28-0. With just four games to go it's hard to imagine the Chargers will make a switch at kicker, but considering Badgley ranks near the bottom in the NFL in terms of kick percentage (71 percent), it's quite clear the 25-year-old is playing for his job.