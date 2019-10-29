Following Chase McLaughlin being placed on waivers, Badgley (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers.

Badgley was a full participant for all three practices last week, but the Chargers afforded him additional rest Week 8. The departure of McLaughlin signals the Chargers are comfortable with Badgley's recovery, so he's in line to make his season debut Sunday. Badgley was automatic last year, connecting on 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries.