Chargers' Michael Badgley: Slated to return against Packers
Following Chase McLaughlin being placed on waivers, Badgley (groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers.
Badgley was a full participant for all three practices last week, but the Chargers afforded him additional rest Week 8. The departure of McLaughlin signals the Chargers are comfortable with Badgley's recovery, so he's in line to make his season debut Sunday. Badgley was automatic last year, connecting on 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and 27 of 28 extra-point tries.
More News
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bears•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not expected to kick Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Appears ready for return•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Not ready for kickoffs•
-
Chargers' Michael Badgley: Remains out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.