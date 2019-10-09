Badgley (groin) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Badgley has yet to make his debut this season dealing with the groin injury, and it looks as though his absence could extend. If Badgley is forced to miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, it will again be Chase McLaughlin assuming kicking duties.

