Chargers' Michael Badgley: Still not practicing
Badgley (groin) is not practicing Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Badgley has not practiced in any capacity this week, and it looks as though he's in danger of missing Sunday's tilt in Miami. Expect Ty Long to take over kicking duties once again if Badgley can't suit up.
