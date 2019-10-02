Badgley (groin) will be out for a few more weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

While the timeline is unclear, the Chargers aren't expecting Badgley back anytime soon, as they signed rookie Chase McLaughlin to handle the kicking duties in the meantime. Previously, Ty Long, the team's punter, filled in, so this looks like it could be a more steady option while Badgley recovers.