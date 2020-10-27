Badgley made two of his three field-goal attempts and only made three of his four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 39-29 win against the Jaguars.

Badgley has missed at least one field goal in every game since Week 3 and also has back to back games with a missed extra point. Even coach Anthony Lynn has commented on Badgley's recent performance, insisting that he needs to come out of his funk, and it wouldn't be surprising if another missed kick in the coming weeks could put Badgley's job in jeopardy.