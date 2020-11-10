Badgley made two out of his three field-goal attempts and added two extra points in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Raiders.

After finally bouncing back from a multi-week slump in last Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Badgley went right back to his inconsistent ways, shanking an attempt from 48 yards out in the first quarter. This was his fourth game of the season missing a kick from at least 40 yards out, but he did manage to convert his 45-yard attempt during the second quarter. The 25-year-old has now completed 14 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season and added an additional 19 extra points.