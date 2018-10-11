Coach Anthony Lynn said that Badgley will act as a "security blanket" for the Chargers in the event Sturgis is unable to serve as the team's kicker Sunday against the Browns.

The Chargers' decision to sign Badgley to their 53-man roster rather than their practice squad seemed to hint that Sturgis was trending toward sitting out Week 6, but Lynn's comments appear to refute that notion, at least for now. It's clear nonetheless that Sturgis isn't fully healthy, and if the groin issue continues to hinder him heading into the weekend, the Chargers likely won't hesitate to turn to Badgley. The undrafted rookie out of Miami (Fla.) previously attended training camp with the Colts, but was unable to unseat Adam Vinatieri for the kicking job.